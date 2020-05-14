Longtime Decatur educator Ed Nichols will be the next superintendent of Madison City Schools after the system's school board unanimously approved his hiring Wednesday.
Nichols, 58, previously served as superintendent of Decatur City Schools from 2012-2016 and deputy superintendent from 2003-2012. He is currently the interim principal at Decatur High.
“I’m very honored. It’s a great school system," Nichols said. "I’ve worked in a great school system before, and now, I get to work in a new one. I look forward to getting back and engaging with kids and teachers.”
Nichols replaces Robby Parker, who retired in January. Nichols previously served as interim superintendent for Madison City Schools for three months in early 2017.
Madison City Board of Education president Ranae Bartlett said familiarity with Nichols and experience made him stand out.
“He had relevant current experience with our system,” he said. “There was a comfortableness with him since he had been here before.”
Bartlett said the school system has had the “right leader at the right time” and said Nichols fits that mold. Nichols will be the fourth superintendent since the school system was founded in 1998.
James Clemens Principal Brian Clayton and Bob Jones Principal Sylvia Lambert were also finalists for the position. Nichols said he will begin work as superintendent June 1.
