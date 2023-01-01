D230101 Polar Bear Plunge TH-9.jpg
Buy Now

Participants of the Polar Bear Plunge jump into the water at Ingalls Harbor on Sunday. About 150 people participated in the annual Decatur tradition. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]

Carmen Birch and Elijah Gilbert, both 19, donned fishnet gloves and red-and-blue tutus Sunday for Decatur's annual Polar Bear Plunge at Ingalls Harbor.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.