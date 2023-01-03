Everyone has their New Year’s traditions — but some like a cold shock to start the year.
More than 100 people charged into the Tennessee River on New Year’s Day during Decatur's Polar Bear Plunge, a chilly benefit for Community Action Partnership of North Alabama’s (CAPNA) Meals on Wheels program. The event raised $1,602 through donations and T-shirt sales.
Many said they considered the plunge into the river a fresh start for the new year — including Brooke Bevis of Hartselle and Carrie Lin of Madison.
“I worked for hospice, so many of my patients got Meals on Wheels,” Bevis said. “I was like, you know what, let’s do it.”
She said this year’s chilly water at Ingalls Harbor paled in comparison to previous years.
“It was pretty cold, but the coldest I’ve done was 32 degrees and sleeting,” she said. “When you hit the water, the adrenaline kicks in. I’m not cold now.”
The Morgan County Rescue Squad said the water temperature was between 47 and 50 degrees, and about 125 people made the leap. The air temperature warmed to 70 degrees at noon when the jump began, according to the National Weather Service.
Bevis has taken the plunge about 12 times, and she got her friend Lin to begin the New Year’s tradition with her. Lin has done the plunge about five times.
“I’ll do just about anything for a T-shirt, even the challenge of jumping into a freezing cold river,” Lin said. “It’s cold in the water, but right now it feels fine.”
They both said they appreciated the shock into the new year.
“It’s like a cleanse for the year,” Lin said. “You jump in, and you’re starting fresh.”
Tony Goodner, who said last week the plunge is the "fastest you’ll ever swim other than being chased by sharks or alligators," stood with his friend, Serena McCulloch, wrapped in towels after escaping the cold water.
“You always feel butterflies going in,” Goodner said. “But once you get in and get over that initial chill, it’s not that bad.”
McCulloch said she considered the Polar Bear Plunge a good omen for the year.
“This year is going to be a whole lot better than last year, I tell you,” she said.
People invited children and dogs into the cold water. One group even sat in the river for over 15 minutes, relaxing and chatting.
Tim Thrasher, CEO of CAPNA, said he was pleased with this year’s turnout.
“It’s a great community event,” he said. “It’s something that puts smiles on people’s faces and kind of a gasp of horror when they come out (of the water).”
He said he agrees the dip makes a fresh start for the year.
“It’s a new beginning. It’s almost like baptism in church,” he said, wearing a Polar Bear Plunge T-shirt over his church clothes from earlier in the morning. “Your resolutions may go away, but this refreshes you for the new year.”
