D230101 Polar Bear Plunge TH-7.jpg
Buy Now

Jumpers start lining up for the Polar Bear Plunge at Ingalls Harbor on Sunday. More photos on A8 and at decaturdaily.com. [TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]

Everyone has their New Year’s traditions — but some like a cold shock to start the year. 

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

emma.daniel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437. Twitter @DD_EDaniel

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.