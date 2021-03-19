Decatur's Riverfest and Moulton's Strawberry & Antiques Festival will return this year after being canceled in 2020, but both events will have some changes because of the pandemic.
Riverfest, an annual barbecue and music festival at Ingalls Harbor, will be Aug. 27-28. The Strawberry Festival, one of Lawrence County's largest annual events, will return April 30-May 1.
The format for Riverfest will feature one day of music and a day with a double steak competition with a pork and cocktail ancillary. In the past, the festival had two days of music and pork, brisket, chicken and rib cook-offs.
“Because of the many constraints that are still in effect currently in Alabama due to COVID-19 and the limited funds that we have to play with this year, we have decided to forgo a weekend-long event,” Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama, which organizes the event, posted on Facebook.
Riverfest will open Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. with three or four musical acts. The cook-offs will take place Aug. 28.
The Strawberry Festival will be held on the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds rather than on the Moulton Square because of continuing COVID-19 health restrictions. Events at the sixth annual festival will include live musical entertainment, a 5K run, a mud volleyball tournament, a Miss Strawberry pageant and a classic car and motorcycle show.
“Proceeds from many of these events benefit other causes and organizations from throughout the county,” festival Director Stanley Johnson said. “Proceeds from the 5K will go to a cystic fibrosis organization. This year’s festival will include the annual Lawrence County Veterans Celebration, and 100% of proceeds from that event will benefit local veterans.”
Johnson said this year’s festival will also include new activities like a cornhole tournament, a horseshoe competition, and a children’s bike trail ride hosted by Trail Life. The event will feature several free children’s activities like bounce houses and bungee jump, as usual, he added.
“We’re still lining up entertainment. Anyone interested in performing or participating can contact me directly,” Johnson said.
Local performers already registered for the Strawberry Festival include Josie Ray Jones & the Stampede, the Ray Sparks Band, Limited Edition, Joyful Noise, The Rickets Family, Lawrence County’s LEAP students, Ivy Grace Johnson, Maggie Shelton, the Matt Praytor Band, Marcus Lipscomb, Martavian Taylor, the Marshall Lewey Band, Koyote Creek, Ashley Rose Music, Hands of Grace and the Jackson Tyler Band.
Admission to the Strawberry Festival this year will be $1 per person each night until 5 p.m., then tickets will increase to $2 per person. Admission proceeds will benefit Moulton Lions Club projects.
Vendor applications and visitor brochures will be available at strawberryfestivalmoulton.com or can be picked up at Inspired & Filled Bakery Boutique at 14450 Court St. in Moulton. Those interested in participating or volunteering at the Strawberry Festival may contact Johnson at 256-566-4410.
