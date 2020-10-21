Decatur's traditional Christmas parade through downtown has been canceled for this year, but the Decatur Jaycees will offer a substitute.
The Jaycees plan a drive-thru event called "Spectacle of Lights" from Dec. 17-20 that will allow participants to maintain social distance.
Participating businesses and other non-residential establishments will decorate their exteriors with holiday lights and decor.
Jaycees president Amber Reynolds said in a news release that the idea for a “reverse holiday parade” was born after the organization made the decision to cancel the traditional parade due to COVID-19.
“Once the decision was made, the Decatur Jaycees board members and I put our heads together to figure out a way to keep the tradition alive so that our community could continue to come together and celebrate the magic of the season,” Reynolds said. “We started thinking of our favorite holiday pastimes as children, and someone mentioned riding around looking at lights.”
Unlike in past years, the Decatur Jaycees will not be selecting a non-profit organization to donate parade proceeds to. Instead, the public can vote on their non-profit of choice for $5, and the winning organization will receive the proceeds from the parade as well as the funds collected from voting.
More information is available at www.decaturjaycees.com.
