Decatur’s TVW Electrical Supplies, owned by Kent Lawrence and his wife Mamie, received a gold award this week during a program recognizing small businesses in Alabama.
The Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and the Business Council of Alabama presented the awards during their annual meeting in Birmingham.
Kent Lawrence, whose business on Glenn Street Southwest is a regional distributor of electrical supplies, received the Raymon Baker-John Cook-Ralph Jones Small Business Person of the Year award from the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce in May.
The CCAA and BCA recognized a dozen state winners on three levels — gold, silver, and bronze — in four different categories: emerging businesses and companies with 1-10 employees, 11-50 employees, and 51-100 employees. TVW won in the 1-10 employees category.
The winners “are considered to be the state’s very best small businesses based on a variety of civic and professional standards,” the CCAA and BCA said in a news release.
