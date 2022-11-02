Officials with the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries section of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources are asking hunters in Limestone and Lawrence counties to submit harvested white-tailed deer in those counties for sampling to check for chronic wasting disease.
Alabama's bow hunting season for white-tailed deer began at various dates last month, with the earliest stages of gun season beginning this month in most regions.
Officials are hoping hunters submit the harvested deer for testing to see if the disease has spread within the state.
Last season, two cases were reported in Lauderdale County, and those two were the first confirmed cases within the state this year.
Almost 1,000 samples were collected by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), and just those two cases were found.
“We really do need to thank the hunters for providing us with that information,” said Amy Silvano, assistant chief of the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries wildlife section. “From those 968 samples, it wasn’t the best-case scenario — that we didn’t detect anything else — but we only detected one additional positive from a hunter-harvested deer, which was only a couple miles southeast of the original positive.”
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) was first detected in Tennessee and Mississippi in 2018 before being detected in northwest Alabama last year.
The first confirmed CWD case this year was found in west-central Lauderdale County on Jan. 6.
As soon as the first confirmed case was found ADCNR established a CWD Management Zone (CMZ) and a High-Risk Zone (HRZ) related to Chronic Wasting Disease.
The HRZ was and still is located in an area west of Alabama 43 in Lauderdale County to the Mississippi and Tennessee state lines and south to the Tennessee River.
The CMZ includes all of Lauderdale and Colbert counties, although no confirmed cases have been reported in Colbert County.
The second case was confirmed after the hunting season had concluded.
So the question remains whether CWD will spread in the state.
“I can’t say we’re not going to find another positive; I just hope it’s slow to spread and slow to come in from a different area,” WFF Director Chuck Sykes said.
“Last year, when we announced the positive, there was a lot of speculation and misinformation that was stirred up. After the social media warriors slowed down and took a breath, it settled down. The hunters responded extremely well. They provided the samples needed. I think it went as well as it possibly could have. I’m hopeful this year will be the same. We just want people to be calm.”
Those hunters who plan to continue to hunt on open permit and private land in the HRZ in Lauderdale County will be required to submit harvested deer for sampling during the weekends of Nov. 19-20 and Dec. 3-4.
Hunters who hunt in the buffer zone, which is land east of Alabama 43 to the county lines and all of Colbert County, will be required to submit deer samples the weekends of Nov. 19-20 and Jan. 8-7.
All deer harvested by hunters on public land within the CMZ will be required to be sampled. Those public lands include the Freedom Hills Wildlife Management Area, Seven-Mile Island WMA and Riverton Community Hunting Area.
“Those mandatory weekends correspond to the weekends when we have peaks of harvest, opening (gun hunting) weekend and during the rut,” Silvano said. “Outside of those weekends, we highly encourage people to voluntarily drop off hunter-harvested deer at the self-service freezer locations.”
CWD is one of a group of diseases which are progressive and fatal. The disease commonly results in altered behavior because of microscopic changes made to the brain of the animal, according to ADCNR.
The latter stages of the disease show signs of listlessness, lowering of the head, weight loss, repetitive walking in set patterns, and lack of responsiveness.
An animal with CWD could carry the disease for a year without any outward indication.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is no strong evidence for the occurrence of CWD in people who eat venison or elk meat that is infected with the disease.
“We want people to continue hunting and enjoying the outdoors,” Sykes added. “Be smart about CWD. Be aware of the risks and challenges and act accordingly.”
