A deluge that dumped more than 7 inches of rain in a few hours in some spots and spawned at least three tornadoes eased Wednesday but left homeowners and workers to clean up a wide area across the Southeast.
With heavy rains still falling in the Florida Panhandle, crews inland used shovels and heavy machines to remove downed trees, limbs and other debris that covered roads and bridges once floodwaters receded in metro Birmingham. Some schools in Alabama's largest city opened late or held classes online because of high water.
Nearly the entire state of Alabama received at least half an inch of rain on Tuesday, and areas south of Birmingham got more than 7 inches, forecasters said. Rainfall totals of more than 1 inches were common across Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.
Homes were damaged from Texas to Virginia, and about 100,000 homes and businesses remained without power at midday Wednesday. That was down from more than 240,000 outages earlier. Teams from the National Weather Service confirmed that three weak tornadoes had struck central Alabama, but no widespread damage occurred.
---
Local outages
Decatur Utilities spokesman Joe Holmes said the utility had two separate widespread outages during Tuesday’s storms. He said 1,150 customers were without power for 36 minutes about 8 a.m. Then another 380 customers were left in the dark beginning in late afternoon and lasting for a couple of hours. Service was restored at about 7:30 p.m. he said.
Joe Wheeler EMC spokesman Michael Cornelison said nearly 500 customers were without power during the storms, mainly from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“We had two substation circuits suffer storm damage,” he said. Cornelison said JWEMC sent a crew on Wednesday to help restore power the Prattville area.
---
Week of storms
Storms have been responsible for at least three deaths and dozens of injuries this week. In Mississippi, forecasters confirmed 12 tornadoes Sunday evening and night.
The National Weather Service's prediction center warned Wednesday morning that flash flooding could also now affect the central Gulf Coast with storms shifting southeast and rain continuing to soak much of the region. Forecasters issued flood warnings for rivers and streams throughout the region.
The weather service issued a flash flood emergency for the Birmingham area on Tuesday at the start of rush hour.
In the Birmingham suburb of Homewood, residents huddled on the second-floor balcony of an apartment complex that became flooded Tuesday. Fire department rescuers in a small boat paddled through the parking lot past submerged cars, slowly removing at least 13 people from the flooding. Some were taken out with their pets.
Strong winds blowing behind a line of storms toppled trees across central Alabama, where soil was saturated with water.
