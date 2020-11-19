A planned subdivision off Old River Road in Southeast Decatur is about five months behind due to rain delays, but the developer of River Road Manor said home construction could begin as early as January.
“Depending on the weather, if it’s a dry winter, we could start building homes in January. If it’s wet, it will likely be spring,” Howard Morris said Wednesday.
The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the final plats for the initial phases of both River Road Manor and nearby River Road Estates.
River Road Manor, a 19.75-acre subdivision by Morris and his family, received final plat approval for 58 single-family residential lots.
Morris said crews are working to add conduit and other infrastructure. He is building the subdivision pursuant to an agreement that the city would foot the $900,000 bill to extend 1 mile of sewer to the property. The sewer extension is finished.
Morris added another acre and a house that was his father’s home to the site plat before Tuesday’s meeting. The Planning Commission voted to rezone the property from agriculture to residential-3, so it would be the same as the rest of the subdivision.
Morris said this will allow him to add two more homes to the subdivision. He said he’s not sure what to do with his father’s house.
“We may use it as an office, rent it or even sell it,” Morris said.
River Road Estates, the second subdivision off Old River Road by brothers Charles Morris and David Morris, received Planning Commission approval for phase 1. This phase on 12.26 acres will feature 19 single-family homes on lots of a minimum of 7,000 square feet, 36 town houses and a large common area.
The brothers have 91.16 acres, so they’re also planning 48 more homes in one or more later phases.
The Morris brothers, who could not be reached for comment, are Howard Morris’ nephews, but the project is separate.
In other Planning Commission business:
• The English Village phase 3 minor plat, 15.91 acres east of Spring Avenue Southwest and north of Cedar Lake Road Southwest, received approval for developer Home Properties. Blake McAnally, of Pugh Wright McAnally Engineering Services, said the property is near Zaxby’s restaurant but he’s not sure what the owner’s plans are with the plat approval.
• The Church of the Nazarene had 7.01 acres subdivided into parcels of 3.7 and 3.31 acres at 2036 Modaus Road S.W. McAnally said he’s not sure why the property was subdivided
