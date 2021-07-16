Construction of the McGhee Square town houses in Old Decatur will begin as soon as the weather allows, and their developer also plans to renovate a newly purchased building nearby on Bank Street for offices.
Steve Armistead and Yogi Dougher, partners in Stogie Holdings of Nashville, purchased the former Decatur Engravers and Supply building at 609 Bank St. when it was auctioned by KDC Properties in February. The business, which closed about two years ago, is on the west side of Bank Street, between Vine and Walnut streets.
Stogie Holdings is planning major renovations to the 5,000-square-foot building this summer. The plan includes gutting and rebuilding the interior, a new roof, new mechanical systems and repainting the exterior brick.
Dougher said this week they’re planning to open an office in the renovated building sometime this fall, although they’re willing to sell it with the right offer and locate elsewhere.
“We’ve got a lot of business going on in Decatur so we need an office,” Dougher said. “We are very hands-on with our development projects, and there is a huge advantage for us and our teams to be literally across the street from the (McGhee Square) building site.
“We’ve already had interest from several groups about our new space and the overall potential of Bank Street and Decatur.”
Stogie Holding’s first project is centered on McGhee Square through Decatur Urban Ventures.
McGhee Square is a planned development of 18 town houses. It's between Vine and Walnut streets behind the Morgan County Archives on the east side of Bank Street. The developers are spending roughly $5 million on the two-story town homes, which will be between 1,200 and 1,500 square feet each.
The construction on the town homes was scheduled to start in June, but Dougher said rain delayed the project. He said he expects work removing old concrete at the site to begin as soon as it’s dry enough to do the work.
Initially, they were looking at listing the town homes in the $280,000 range, but Dougher said issues with the supply chain and the cost of items like wood and windows put the price in doubt.
“We won’t know the price until we have a better idea on our expenses,” Dougher said.
Dougher believes Decatur is an ideal market for growth, especially with the city’s tight housing market, and they expect McGhee Square will be only the first of their projects.
The city currently has only 93 homes listed for sale, a decrease of 49% from last year,
“In my 40 years, I don’t recall experiencing anything like this market,” Dougher said. “There’s no supply and no days on the market."
For this reason, Dougher said he “would not be surprised to see more residential options, an urban market, and restaurants along Bank Street in the very near future.”
Crystal Brown, president and chief executive officer of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, called the office a “major commitment” by Dougher and Armistead that means a lot to the city, especially since this is Armistead’s hometown.
“They’re really making an investment in the city because they see the potential we have here,” Brown said.
