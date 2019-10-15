The Morgan County Commission has received its first online sales tax revenue from the state since being sued about how the money will be used, and the amount is almost 10 times more than it was three years ago.
Chairman Ray Long said the commission received $121,523.94 from the Alabama Department of Revenue on Friday and that Morgan County will comply with a directive to deposit the money in a separate bank account once the Montgomery County Circuit Court opens it.
Morgan County received $12,713.55 from the state in online sales tax revenue in October 2016.
School officials have argued that the money should be used for education. Hartselle City Schools is one of four plaintiffs that sued the commission over its decision not to distribute online sales taxes as required by a local law Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, sponsored in the last legislative session.
Orr said he passed the legislation at the request of superintendents Dee Dee Jones of Hartselle City, Michael Douglas of Decatur City and Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr.
The superintendents said as more people shop online, sales tax collections from brick and mortar stores for education will decline.
“Long term, this is going to be a problem for education if we don’t get online sales taxes,” Hopkins said.
Hartselle school board member Randy Sparkman said the problem is not just in Morgan County.
“Public education in Alabama is, for all practical purposes, funded by sales tax,” he said. “It’s important that the education community press for a consistent framework for the distribution of online sales tax.”
Sparkman said the lines between brick-and-mortar and online sales are blurring.
“At the same time, the proportion of online sales tax is only going to increase,” he said. “This ultimately needs to be addressed at the state level. Otherwise, it will be chaos for cities, counties and school districts to try to sort it out one county at a time.”
Morgan commissioners refused on Sept. 24 to pass a resolution allowing the funds to be distributed to schools and volunteer fire departments as required by the new local law after an attorney the county hired said the law violated Section 105 of the state constitution. That section deals with conflicts between state and local laws.
The parties in the lawsuit agreed on Oct. 1 following an emergency hearing that the commission would transfer the money in dispute to a financial institution in Montgomery.
“We’ve told the attorneys for the school system about the money and let them know that we will transfer it as soon as an account is opened,” Long said.
Decatur attorney Brian Oakes, who is one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs in the case, said he was aware that the county had received October’s funding.
“In these emergency type situations, it takes time,” he said about setting up an account as Montgomery County Circuit Judge James Anderson directed.
County officials have collected and used the money in their budget since the Legislature passed the statewide 2015 Simplified Sellers Use Tax Remittance Act, which allows online sellers who ship to Alabama to collect sales taxes the state and local governments otherwise would not get.
The SSUT Remittance Act was amended in 2016 and mandatory provisions added following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year allowing states to collect taxes on online sales, regardless of where the seller is located.
The state keeps 50% of the online revenue and splits 50% between county and city governments. The Education Trust Fund receives 25% of the money that the state keeps and the General Fund receives 75%.
The Alabama Department of Revenue collects and distributes the other 50% of online revenue to county and municipal governments based on their populations. The state law does not specify how or whether county and city governments should distribute the money, which is why some have opted not to share the money with school systems.
The local law allows the Morgan County Commission to keep only 5% of its online sales tax distribution for “administrative purposes” beginning this month. Of the remaining money, the law requires the commission to send 85% of the funds to the three public school systems, to be distributed proportionally based on enrollment. Another 1.5% of the funds will go to certified volunteer fire departments and 13.5% to Morgan County Schools. The bill’s formula mimics how the county divides sales tax collections from brick-and-mortar stores.
