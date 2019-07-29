At least four search and rescue units will be on Smith Lake on Tuesday and Wednesday continuing their search for a Troy woman who remains missing after a boat collision on July 4, authorities said.
Jimmy Madison, director of the Winston County Emergency Management Agency, said he expects five to eight certified divers to participate in the search of the Rock Creek area of Smith Lake. Kelsey Nicole Starling, 26, of Troy, is missing and presumed dead following a collision involving two Decatur boaters about 10 p.m. July 4.
ALEA investigators said Starling was a passenger on a 2012 Mastercraft boat operated by William Jackson Fite, 23, a Decatur native who lives in Atlanta. Fite has been charged with boating under the influence, a misdemeanor. The other vessel involved in the collision, a pontoon boat, was operated by Jodi Wallace Suggs, 50.
Madison said crews from Houston County Search and Rescue, Smith Lake Task Force, Haleyville Rescue and the Winston County EMA office will continue the search for Starling. He called the search “day to day.”
“We’re still looking,” he said. “Some parts of the lake in that area are 185 feet deep.” He said his office conducted searches July 22 through July 24 after the Alabama Marine Patrol suspended search operations on July 19.
According to court records, Fite is on the plea docket for an Aug. 26 hearing at 9 a.m. in the Winston County courthouse.
A spokeswoman for the Winston County District Attorney’s office said the investigation into the collision is still ongoing and it has “no comment to make at this time.”
