Pet owners wanting to groom their dogs themselves should study proper techniques, gradually increase time spent on the process, use good equipment and show patience, local experts say.
Decatur veterinarian Dr. Kelly Griffith said there are two things to consider before you decide to groom your own dog: your abilities and the temperament of your dog.
Know "what your limitations are and what your pet’s limitations are to be able to tolerate being groomed,” she said. “With grooming an animal, you can’t just tell them to be still and them stay still like a hairdresser would a child."
Griffith said it may be better to split up the grooming in sessions and not try to groom your dog head to toe at one time. She said there is a lot of training that must take place before a dog is able to stand still long enough to be groomed.
“Most puppies that I’m seeing that I know are going to need grooming, we start talking with the owners when they first bring the dogs in about what they can do at home to kind of start working on behavior modification and desensitizing,” she said. “Things like handling their paws for nail trims and handling their face and brushing them out.”
Decatur veterinarian Dr. Steve Osborne grooms his two springer spaniels himself and groomed clients’ dogs at his clinic when he first opened. Osborne said when grooming your own dog there are three important tips.
“Your clippers, … your blades and everything associated with that needs to be really good equipment. You need to take really good care of it because how it works and how it operates makes the whole thing work well or not,” he said.
Osborne said the second tip is to have plenty of patience.
“The other thing is to take some time to try to learn a little bit about it,” he said. "Get a grooming book or do some grooming videos … and try to educate yourself about how it’s done.”
Osborne said there can be advantages to grooming your dog yourself. He said the dog may mind the owner better than it would a groomer and be less fearful with the owner. Osborne suggests having a grooming table or area.
“So that when we go there, we always do our grooming there and there’s some secondary reinforcement to the dog whether that’s in the garage or the utility room, spare bedroom,” he said. “When you go there and put them on the table, he or she knows they’ve got to behave and the quicker we do this the quicker we get through with this.”
Morgan Roberts, groomer at Family Pet Health Care in Decatur, owns six miniature poodles and grooms them herself. She said dog owners should have patience when deciding to groom their own pet because it takes extra time at home without the equipment a groomer has.
“Take it at their pace because it is a big ordeal for them,” Roberts said.
Roberts said giving your dog a bath and drying them beforehand will make all the difference with the haircut. Roberts said after the bath and drying you should line brush your dog.
“Line brushing is where you take a brush, a slicker brush preferably for longer coats, and you’re going to go line by line on your dog all over their body,” she said.
Roberts said to make sure you get down to the skin with the brush. Next, she said, go over your dog’s coat with a comb to make sure you remove all of the tangles.
“It’s good that you’re brushing your dogs at home, but combing them afterward is also very important so that it checks your work and it make sure that you definitely got all those tangles out,” Roberts said.
Roberts said once your dog is cleaned, dried and combed, then you can start the haircut.
“The clippers will go through the hair much easier and leave you a much better finish if they are completely dry and clean and brushed all the way through,” she said.
Griffith said the dog owner should know how to use the grooming equipment because it is very easy to hurt your dog inadvertently.
“It’s because animals wiggle and some of these hair coats are matted really close to the skin,” she said. “It takes someone who knows what they’re doing in order to maneuver the clippers so that the skin doesn't get cut in the process of trying to get the matted hair out.”
Grooming with scissors presents more potential hazards to the pet than clippers, Griffith said.
“It doesn't take much at all for the dog to move its little head when you’re using scissors. There’s many ways you can injure a pet,” she said.
Griffith said when performing a nail trim, you also need to have the right equipment and know how to use it. She said one of the most common ways to injure pets is to trim their toenails too close and cause them to bleed.
“You want to make sure you have the necessary things on hand in order to administer to the bleeding toenail to get it to stop,” Griffith said.
Roberts said you should trim your dog’s nails every two to four weeks, depending on the length of the nails, to keep them at a manageable length.
“It’s really important for their joint health to keep their nails at a short length,” she said.
Griffith said to be sure to give your dog praise and treats when they act appropriately so that grooming becomes a positive experience for them.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.