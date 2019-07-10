CRANE HILL — In the search for a missing boater from Troy, North Alabama Search Dog has brought in cadaver dogs to search the banks of Smith Lake, according to an Alabama Marine Patrol spokesman.
In a written release, Lt. Chad Pate said search efforts resumed this morning for Kelsey Nicole Starling, 26, who went missing when the boat she was a passenger in collided with another boat in the Rock Creek area of Smith Lake six days ago.
Pate said the Alexander City Rescue Squad has arrived at the command center on Wren Road in Crane Hill with a 360-degree imaging sonar. He said it is placed on the lake’s bottom and gives a 360-degree image of the search area. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation conducted an aerial search this morning and will conduct another search early in the evening, Pate added.
The Smith Lake Task Force and Winston County Emergency Management Agency are also assisting in search efforts today, Pate said.
