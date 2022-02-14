The popular Dragon Boat Festival, which was canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus, will return to Decatur’s Point Mallard Park on May 14.
Organized by the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation, the festival typically attracts more than 2,000 participants and spectators.
Proceeds from the ninth Dragon Boat Festival will go to the purchase of a daVinci Robotic Surgical System for Decatur Morgan Hospital. Since the festival’s debuted in 2012, the event has raised more than $1 million dollars for the hospital.
For more information, visit decaturmorganfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.