The annual Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation Dragon Boat Festival scheduled for Sept. 11 was canceled today for the second consecutive year because of COVID-19.
Organizers hope the event can return in May.
“Due to the rising COVID numbers, we don’t think it is going to be safe to do it right now," said Noel Lovelace, foundation president and vice president of development at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
On Monday, the foundation canceled its in-person Power of Pink Fashion Show and a separate fundraising walk, which are typically held in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.