Forty teams, more than 800 paddlers and thousands of drum beats produced an exciting atmosphere, fun and a lot of splashing during the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation’s 10th Dragon Boat Race and Festival on Saturday.
The fundraiser staged from the beach at Point Mallard Aquatic Center was expected to raise about $100,000 and add to a total that has grown to more than $1 million since the event’s inception.
Ed Nichols, a former president of the foundation who helped announce Saturday’s event as he has every year, said the enthusiasm of participants seemed more intense this year.
“Folks realized the work that our hospital staff had to do during COVID-19,” he said. “The community responded because people love this event. They realized … where this event goes to help our hospital.”
Decatur Utilities received the award for raising the most money among teams.
“We love the competition and we love raising money for the foundation. ... This year we have raised $7,700,” said Joe Holmes, Decatur Utilities’ communications and public relations coordinator who helps organize the team. “It’s all external money that we raise.”
During the morning round of races, there was a steering issue while Austin High School was competing, leading to them racing again. There was another issue during Austin’s follow-up race, causing three of the other boats to run into each other as one was T-boned. The three boats involved in the mishap got a chance to race again. One of the dragon heads fell off a boat.
One of the teams involved was Downtown Mojo. Makinly Plemons rowed for the team and said, “The team beside us crashed, which led to all of us crashing.”
Although their race was cut short, Plemons was thankful Downtown Mojo got to race again and get “redemption.”
Brooke Apse, rowed for 3M film, which won its heat and had the 13th fastest time in the first round at 1 minute, 18.5 seconds on the 250-meter course.
“It was tiring, but I was excited and just focused on the race,” Apse said.
The race was wide open this year because the five-time and defending grand champion Lynn Layton Cruzers team did not participate.
The Jason Palmer State Farm Insurance Lumberjacks, a team with several former members of the Cruzers, put itself in position to be the Cruzers’ successor in the morning races. The Lumberjacks had the fastest time in the first round at 1:11.5 and ended up winning the overall championship in the afternoon finals with a time of 1:13.7. Decatur Orthopedic and Sports Med was second overall in 1:15.3 in the final round, followed by Decatur High in 1:16.1.
The teams, each of which had 20 paddlers, a drummer and a steersperson, raced in authentic 46-foot-long Asian style dragon boats. The steersperson is professionally trained and was provided by race coordinators. Drummers directed the paddlers’ synchronized strokes and many wore colorful costumes. The award for best drummer went to Kassi Briley, dressed as the Mad Hatter from “Alice in Wonderland” for Decatur Morgan Hospital West’s team named Wild West Wonderland.
Other awards included: Best team name, Nauti Chemists of BASF; best T-shirt, Ascend; best team spirit, Indorama; and best decorated tent, Goss Electric. In the traditional Iron Oar race, the Alabama boat defeated Auburn.
The opening ceremony consisted of the Daikin Drummers performing several numbers, including "Sweet Home Alabama," and the traditional dotting of the dragon’s eye.
Foundation President Noel Lovelace thanked the teams and community for supporting the event and foundation.
