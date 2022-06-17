Based on lifetime consumption, the level of an industrial chemical in Decatur Utilities drinking water is more than 2,000 times the maximum amount that the EPA deems safe in an updated health advisory issued this week, but many other Alabama water plants also exceed the guidelines.
An environmental analytical chemist at Duke University said the health advisory is set at levels below concentrations that can be tested, a fact the Environmental Protection Agency acknowledges, and he expects numerous water treatment plants across the U.S. to test above the recommended levels.
In a statement Thursday, Decatur Utilities said, “While customers need to be aware of this change to the health advisory, Decatur Utilities drinking water has been and continues to be safe to drink and use in bathing, cooking, cleaning, etc."
One area plant that has no detectable levels of the chemicals is West Morgan-East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority, which last summer began using a $31 million reverse-osmosis filtration system for water it takes from the Tennessee River.
The EPA's new guidelines, revising those issued in 2016 on a class of chemicals called perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), significantly drop the recommended maximum lifetime limits for ingestion of PFOA and PFOS, and for the first time establish health advisory limits on two other PFAS chemicals, PFBS and HFPO-DA, commonly referred to as GenX.
“EPA’s lifetime health advisories identify levels to protect all people, including sensitive populations and life stages, from adverse health effects resulting from exposure throughout their lives to these PFAS in drinking water,” according to the EPA.
In a statewide overview published by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, 74 water treatment plants had detectable levels of PFOA or PFOS. In every case, the concentrations exceeded the EPA's health advisory limit, and in several cases exceeded DU's levels.
DU levels
Decatur Utilities’ most recent drinking-water lab analysis, with samples taken in April and reported to ADEM this month, shows drinking water with 2,325 times the amount recommended in EPA’s lifetime health advisory for PFOA and 412 times the recommended limit for PFOS. The utility's drinking water is well below the recommended maximum levels for HFPO-DA and PFBS.
In its statement, DU pointed out that the new EPA advisory sets levels below those that can be accurately detected for PFOA and PFOS, and that the advisory levels are based on a lifetime of daily consumption. DU also said its most recent tests in April were elevated because samples were taken “after a heavy rain event which resulted in additional turbidity, runoff from farmland, etc.” DU's water intake is on Wheeler Reservoir, near Flint Creek.
Test results in January were still above the advisory levels, but significantly lower. PFOA levels in January were 500 times the advisory level and PFOS was 103 times the advisory level.
DU also stressed that the advisory levels are not enforceable limits, but guidelines that might inform decision-making on possible future regulations setting maximum contaminant levels that would be enforceable. The EPA said it "considers the ability to measure and treat a contaminant as well as costs and benefits in setting the enforceable standard."
PFOS and PFOA were once used extensively by 3M Co. and other Decatur industries but were phased out in the early 2000s. High concentrations of the chemicals remain in numerous dumpsites in Morgan and Lawrence counties, as well as on 3M property and the Morgan County Regional Landfill.
Contaminants in the landfill accumulate in leachate, which is piped to the DU wastewater treatment plant next to Ingalls Harbor. The treatment plant is not designed to remove PFAS, so the chemicals are discharged into Wheeler Reservoir. The landfill is using proceeds of a settlement with 3M to reduce the amount of contaminated leachate.
Studies by a 3M contractor have also found high concentrations of PFAS in groundwater and streams that feed indirectly into the river.
DU collects drinking water at its water treatment plant, about 5 miles upstream of the wastewater treatment plant and 7 miles upstream of 3M.
The EPA said it relied on extensive and recent research on the four chemicals in issuing the updated health advisory recommendations, which replace guidelines it issued in 2016.
Health risks
According to the EPA, scientific studies have shown that PFOA and PFOS exposure may lead to decreased fertility; increased high blood pressure in pregnant women; developmental effects or delays in children, including low birth weight, accelerated puberty or behavioral changes; increased risk of prostate, kidney and testicular cancers; compromised immune systems and reduced vaccine response; hormonal imbalances; and increased cholesterol levels.
The 2016 guidelines related only to PFOA and PFOS, and placed a health advisory recommending maximum drinking water levels of 70 parts per trillion for the two chemicals combined. The guidelines issued Tuesday recommend a maximum of 0.004 parts per trillion of PFOA and 0.02 parts per trillion of PFOS.
DU’s most recent lab results showed PFOA levels of 9.3 parts per trillion and PFOS levels of 8.25 parts per trillion.
Since testing began, DU’s drinking water had not exceeded the 2016 guidelines. West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority (WMEL), with an intake located in Wheeler Reservoir about 15 miles south of the DU wastewater treatment plant discharge and the local 3M and Daikin plants did initially exceed the 2016 guidelines. Daikin also has used PFAS in its Decatur operation.
WMEL sued 3M and Daikin and ultimately settled its claims against Daikin for $4 million and 3M for $35 million. It used the settlements to help finance construction of a reverse-osmosis filtration system which went online last summer.
The system works. WMEL tests for 49 different PFAS compounds, including the four that are targeted by EPA’s new guidelines, and the most recent lab analysis showed the drinking water was below the level of detection for all of them.
WMEL General Manager Jeaniece Slater said she was pleased that the reverse-osmosis system is removing the tested PFAS compounds, but also relieved it’s removing any other chemicals from the river water that could turn out to be toxic.
“All of our testing has just been phenomenal since we put the system online,” she said.
The journey for then-general manager Don Sims and his then-assistant Slater was not easy. The water authority sued 3M and Daikin over PFAS contamination in late 2015. After the EPA released the 2016 health advisory, Sims issued a no-drink order because WMEL drinking water was over 70 parts per trillion in combined PFOA and PFOS.
WMEL borrowed $4 million for a carbon filtration system, which at the time they said was a stop-gap measure until they could finance a far more expensive reverse-osmosis system.
“I’m just really proud,” Slater said. “I’m proud that we were able to look to the future. That’s the big picture here. We knew this was not an issue that was going away. What we saw was that the carbon filtration worked excellent for PFOA and PFOS, but we saw (other PFAS compounds) where it just didn’t do the job. So we had — and I say this for Don (Sims) — the foresight to go ahead and decide to get this reverse-osmosis plant and get it online as quickly as possible so we have our solution in place.”
Slater said the revised EPA guidelines issued Tuesday justified the expense and litigation that went into building the reverse-osmosis plant.
“It was great (Tuesday). In 2016 (when the no-drink order was announced), that was probably the roughest day in our lives. Here we are in 2022 and that came out (Tuesday), and it was such a sigh of relief that we had moved forward to put something in place that was going to protect our customers,” Slater said.
Other utilities
Other area water treatment plants, which like DU lack a filtration system that removes PFAS, exceed the recommended contaminant levels in the new EPA lifetime health advisory.
Athens Utilities, according to the most recent submission to ADEM by its testing lab in March, had PFOS levels 99 times the EPA health advisory recommendation and 455 times the guideline for PFOA.
Limestone County Water System, according to the most recent submission to ADEM by its testing lab in April, had PFOA levels 105 times the health advisory maximum for PFOA and 355 times the advisory level for PFOS.
Skepticism
Lee Ferguson, an environmental analytical chemist and professor at Duke University, said he expects any future EPA regulations — called maximum contaminant levels — to allow higher concentrations of PFOA and PFOS than those recommended by the health advisory issued Tuesday.
“Alabama’s not going to be alone in this. Given those really, really low health advisory levels for PFOA and PFOS, a lot of utilities and systems are going to find themselves suddenly well, well above what the EPA considers the threshold on their health advisory limit,” Ferguson said.
He said the EPA set such low levels on PFOA and PFOS that current tests can’t accurately measure such low concentrations.
“There’s no way to actually truly assess water supplies for contamination at that level, just because the analytical methods are just not capable of detecting those concentrations,” he said.
Using the best technology, he said, 1 part per trillion is generally the lowest concentration that can be detected.
“When you consider that, pretty much any detection of PFOA and PFOS in any water supply would be, according to EPA’s definition, above the health advisory level,” Ferguson said. “So what they’re conveying in this message is that any detectable PFOA and PFOS in drinking water is a risk to health. It certainly introduces a lot of challenges.”
He said he struggles to understand how the EPA could conclude that concentrations above 0.004 parts per trillion of PFOA or 0.02 parts per trillion of PFOS could pose a risk when there is no good way to measure concentrations that low.
3M also has concerns about the health advisory.
"We note that EPA’s action has been met with pushback from affected parties who have questioned the scientific basis for the action. We also have questions relating to the scientific basis for the action and look forward to contributing to the ongoing scientific debate," according to a 3M statement from spokesman Sean Lynch.
Along with releasing the new health advisory, the EPA announced it would have $1 billion in grants available to water systems. DU said it may look into such grants.
“We will be evaluating the new advisory levels, ongoing test results, and any steps that will need to be taken to come into compliance once EPA sets Maximum Contaminant Levels for PFOA and PFOS under upcoming National Primary Drinking Water regulations,” said General Manager Ray Hardin. “At that time, we will explore grants and other funding options to minimize the impact these regulations could have on customer rates.”
