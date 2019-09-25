Mitchell Henry is praying for rain.
The Lawrence County cattle farmer said he has already started feeding hay to his 400 steers and heifers and expects his costs to increase if conditions remain hot and dry.
“Everything in the pasture is burned up,” Henry said. “We’re on a pretty bad schedule. There’s no substantial rain in the forecast. We may run out of hay.”
According to the Alabama Office of the State Climatologist, the Huntsville International Airport has recorded 0.27 inches of rain since Sept. 1. The office said the normal average is 2.82 inches thus far in September. Last year, 3.86 inches of precipitation fell on the airport from Sept. 1-23.
Decatur’s Pryor Regional Airport has recorded only .01 inch of rain for September through Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
NWS data shows the driest September in the area occurred in 1916 when no rainfall was recorded in Huntsville.
“We need for it to rain a week straight,” Henry said. “The ponds are getting dry, and I know some other farmers are concerned about bringing in water to their cattle.”
Henry’s prayers for rain have only a 20% chance of being answered, according to the weather service. Meteorologist Dan Dixon said tonight and Thursday, there’s a small chance of showers and thunderstorms.
“That is the only rain in the forecast through the end of the month,” Dixon said.
Besides pasture grass, Morgan County Extension Agent Mike Reeves said the dry conditions are beginning to hurt late-maturing soybeans, trees, and yard plants such as shrubs. He said a wet July helped some crops, including corn.
“The corn is pretty much made, so the dry conditions are helping the farmers harvest the corn, but cotton and soybean are still growing,” he said. “In short, we really need some rain. Right now it is getting pretty serious.”
NWS meteorologist Andy Kula said the dry ground has the temperatures rising. “Because of the lack of rain, drier soil can heat more readily, causing the temperatures to rise and remain hot,” Kula said. He said the average temperature for September is 73.8 degrees. This month the average is 79.1 degrees, or 5.3 degrees above average, according to NWS records.
“A large ridge of high pressure has been dominating over the Southeastern United States throughout the last part of the summer,” he said.
Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman Scott Fiedler said 10 cities across the region reached record high temperatures last week.
