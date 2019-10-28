Decatur Utilities has been awarded an $18,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, state Sen. Arthur Orr said today.
The money will fund the implementation of energy-efficient lighting upgrades in the DU administrative office building, Orr said.
