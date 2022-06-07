A Decatur Utilities contractor began refurbishing hydrants in the city on Monday and will continue the project the rest of this month.
GIANT Maintenance & Restoration Inc. plans to restore hydrants located primarily south of Beltline Road Southwest and west of Sixth Avenue/U.S. 31. Other hydrants designated for work are on portions of Danville Road and Central Parkway in Southwest Decatur.
No lane closures will be necessary, but Decatur Utilities asked that motorists exercise caution near workers. The project is designed to sustain hydrants' appearance and operations.
