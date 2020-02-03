Two Decatur Utilities employees remain in the hospital and two others have been released following a four-vehicle wreck Saturday on Hudson Memorial Bridge, a DU spokesman said today.
A Decatur Police Department release says DU employees Anthony Black, 52, of Trinity, David Evans, 53, of Decatur, Wilson Atkins, 30, of Danville, and Patrick Bryant, 26, of Decatur, were transported to Decatur General Hospital for treatment.
Black and Evans were later transported to Huntsville Hospital due to their injuries, the police release says.
DU spokesman Joe Holmes said he could not say which employees are home and which are still in the hospital because of federal privacy laws. A police department release says none of the injuries to the four men were life-threatening.
Police said they are looking for the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado who fled the scene on foot after the wreck. The suspect is of Hispanic origin and had not been identified as of this morning, police said.
Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to call 256-341-4661.
Authorities were notified of the wreck about 5:23 a.m., and later in the morning it caused traffic coming toward Decatur to back up to the I-565/I-65 interchange.
The police department release says it appeared that a gray Silverado was traveling southbound on U.S. 31, where three Decatur Utilities vehicles were parked. A DU pickup, with an attached directional sign/trailer, was parked and unoccupied in the outside southbound lane, just north of the bridge.
A short distance south of the first vehicle, another DU pickup truck and a large boom truck were also parked in the outside southbound lane.
Atkins and Bryant were in the boom bucket, and Black and Evans were standing near the rear of the boom truck
The release says the Silverado struck the directional sign trailer, which caused the trailer to flip onto its side and pushed the truck against the concrete barrier.
The Silverado then continued southbound and struck the second DU pickup, pushing it partially over the concrete barrier wall and forcing it into the rear of the boom truck, the release says.
The bucket on the boom truck was lowering at the time it was struck by the second DU truck, causing two employees in the bucket to be thrown out from the lift, the release says.
The impact of the second collision caused the DU pickup to strike the two DU employees who were standing beside it.
