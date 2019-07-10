Due to the upcoming transition to a new customer information system, Decatur Utilities has scheduled for its self-service kiosks to be unavailable in the coming weeks.
The standalone kiosk in the south end of the parking lot will be unavailable until Monday.
The lobby kiosk will be unavailable from mid-day on Thursday until Monday.
The drive-thru kiosk will be unavailable from mid-day on Thursday through July 22.
Online and phone payments will be unavailable from 5 p.m. Friday through Monday.
