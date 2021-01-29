Brookmeade Road Southeast will be down to one lane today between Country Club Road and 20th Avenue for a Decatur Utilities crew's work on natural gas service.
The crew will be installing the service at 1622 Brookmeade Road until about 4 p.m.
Decatur Utilities asks that motorists approach the work zone at reduced speed and with caution.
