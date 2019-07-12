Beginning at 5 p.m. today, Decatur Utilities’ online and phone payment systems will not be available beginning through this weekend.
The utility is transitioning to a new customer information and billing system. Phone and online payments will be unavailable through Monday.
The stand-alone kiosk in the south end of the parking lot and the lobby kiosk are unavailable through Monday. The kiosk in the drive-thru lane is also unavailable through July 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.