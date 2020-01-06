Decatur Utilities reported a total of 15 sanitary sewer overflows to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management following last week’s heavy rainfall, the utility said today in a news release.
The release said all sewage overflows stopped over the weekend as rainwater in the sanitary sewer system receded.
DU personnel are continuing to estimate the total number of gallons of heavily diluted wastewater that overflowed. The final estimate will be reported to ADEM sometime this week.
The release said DU has invested more than $60 million in the past 10 years on projects designed to reduce and eliminate sanitary sewer overflows in its wastewater collection system.
DU said it saw significant improvement in the reduction of sewage overflows in three basins where capital improvement projects were concentrated
.
DU said its wastewater collection system is undergoing a new sewer system engineering study. This study will evaluate improvements in those areas where previous investment has been made, as well as identifying basins that should be prioritized for future rehabilitation projects beginning this year.
