Decatur Utilities reports scammers are calling local businesses this afternoon claiming to be from TVA, with threats of disconnecting service within 30 minutes if a past-due bill is not paid.
The number they are calling from is 865-632-2101, a legitimate TVA toll-free number. However, it is being “spoofed” to show up in the caller ID as “TVA”.
TVA is the wholesale power supplier for local power companies and does not interact with customers concerning bill payment or disconnection, according to a Decatur Utilities statement. DU and other local power companies do not call and threaten disconnection if customers don't pay within 30 minutes over the phone by prepaid or credit card.
DU said customers should hang up on scammers and then call the DU Customer Service Department at 256-552-1400, option 4, to report the scam attempt and to verify account status.
