A Decatur Utilities contractor, will be performing routine sewer maintenance on Sixth Avenue Southeast, between Point Mallard Parkway and Knight Street, this weekend.
The work is scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights. The crew will start at about 7 p.m. and end at about 6 a.m. The work is scheduled to be finished by 6 a.m. Sunday.
The project is part of DU’s ongoing sanitary sewer rehabilitation effort. This location was identified during last year’s sewer smoke-testing process.
The work will occur in the shoulder and outermost lane of the northbound lanes on Sixth Avenue, with traffic being diverted to the inside lane.
Once each night’s work is complete, all lanes will be re-opened to normal traffic flow. A DU release said motorists should be aware of all utility workers, equipment and traffic control in this work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.