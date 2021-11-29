Starting Tuesday, Decatur Utilities’ ongoing sewer rehabilitation will impact the westbound lanes of West Moulton Street, between 22nd Avenue Northwest and 15th Place Northwest.
A DU contractor plans to work daily from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., with the work scheduled for completion on Friday.
Westbound traffic will be merged into the center turn lane around the work zone. Eastbound traffic will not be affected. Westbound lanes will reopen at the close of each work day.
The project is part of a $160 million bond issue that is funding a 10-year plan to replace deteriorating sewer lines and make other improvements to the sewer system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.