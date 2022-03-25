A Decatur Utilities contractor will be working next week on sewer rehabilitation in the median of Eighth Street Southwest, just west of Central Parkway and Crossroads Grocery.

Inland Pipe Rehabilitation is scheduled to work from Monday through next Friday, starting at 7 a.m. and finishing at about 6 p.m. each day. The contractor doesn’t plan to close any lanes, but motorists should be aware of heavy equipment and crews in the work zone.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.