A Decatur Utilities contractor will be working next week on sewer rehabilitation in the median of Eighth Street Southwest, just west of Central Parkway and Crossroads Grocery.
Inland Pipe Rehabilitation is scheduled to work from Monday through next Friday, starting at 7 a.m. and finishing at about 6 p.m. each day. The contractor doesn’t plan to close any lanes, but motorists should be aware of heavy equipment and crews in the work zone.
