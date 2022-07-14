Beginning on Monday, Vestavia Drive Southwest will be blocked daily for four days from Cedarhurst Drive to Valley Forge Drive while Decatur Utilities crews replace power poles in the area.
The DU crew plans to work daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Local residents will have access to their driveways. Other through traffic will be detoured during work hours. Detour signs will guide drivers around the work zone.
Vestavia Drive will reopen to traffic each evening at 6. The project is scheduled to be completed on July 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.