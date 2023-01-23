Starting Tuesday morning, Decatur Utilities plans to close the portion of Vine Street Northeast between Bank and Canal streets for the next two days.
DU to close part of Vine Street on Tuesday and Wednesday
- By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
