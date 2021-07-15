Decatur Utilities on Friday will replace a power pole that was hit by a car on Alabama 20, just east of 12th Avenue Northwest.
The crew will be working on curbside of the eastbound lanes from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Drivers are asked to be aware of workers and equipment in the area and approach the work zone with caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.