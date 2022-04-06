A Decatur Utilities crew will be replacing a utility pole at the intersection of Somerville Road and Magnolia Drive Southeast on Thursday and Friday.
The crew plans to work from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday.
The northbound lane of Somerville Road and the westbound lane of Magnolia Street, beginning at the intersection of 14th Avenue Southeast, will be closed in the work zone and traffic detoured.
