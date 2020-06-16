A Decatur Utilities crew will repair water service in the 3300 block of Modaus Road Southwest on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until about 3 p.m.
The road will be reduced to one lane in the area of the repair work, and flaggers will alternate the direction traffic is allowed to flow, according to a DU news release.
