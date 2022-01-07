A Decatur Utilities crew will be installing gas and water service Tuesday at 2911 West Chapel Hill Road.
The project will impact traffic flow in the area between Highland and Chula Vista drives. Traffic will be merged into one lane so vehicles will be alternated around the work zone.
The work, which was postponed from today, is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and finish around 3 p.m.
