The speed limit on Alabama 20 in the vicinity of SA Recycling will drop to 40 mph for the next week to allow work along the westbound shoulder.
A Decatur Utilities crew is planning to work daily between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. until June 16, weather permitting. It is installing a private fire suppression line and an irrigation meter for a customer in the area.
