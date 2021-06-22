A Decatur Utilities crew’s plan to install a water service Wednesday at 153 Trinity Lane will impact traffic.
The crew is expected to work from 8 a.m. until about 3 p.m. During this time, Trinity Lane traffic flow will be merged into one lane. Flaggers will be used to alternate and direct traffic.
DU warns that motorists should approach the work zone at reduced speed and with caution.
