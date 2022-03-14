A Decatur Utilities project scheduled for Tuesday through Friday will impact Westmead Street Southwest, between 14th and 15th streets, and require a traffic detour.
A DU crew will be installing fire protection equipment at 1625 Westmead Street S.W. each day from 8 a.m. until about 3 p.m.
Traffic flow will be detoured down 14th Avenue to Northmead Street to 15th Avenue and back to Westmead Street.
Westmead Street will be reopened to normal traffic flow at about 3 p.m. each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.