Melvin Duran is retiring after 34 years as the mayor of Priceville, Courtland will have its first female mayor in its 202-year history, and Athens has four candidates vying for the mayor's position.
The status of local municipal elections was finalized Tuesday when candidate qualifying ended at 5 p.m. The last day to register to vote in municipal elections is Aug. 10, with election day on Aug. 25.
“It’s time,” said Duran, who is also retired from Monsanto-Solutia. “I’m 74, and it’s time to let some other folks do this. I’ve had a camper I haven't been able to use in six years and a show car that I’ve only showed one time.”
He also served on the Town Council for six years before becoming mayor.
During his time with the town government, Priceville grew from a one traffic-light town with roughly 700 residents to a population of close to 3,000.
Duran said the biggest issue for the town “is keeping apartments out of Priceville.” He said he regrets voting to approve a plan for 500 apartments, and he’s glad it never materialized.
“Not having apartments is why we’re one of the towns that people want to live in,” Duran said.
Competing for the Duran vacancy are Sam Heflin and Councilman Joe Lubisco Jr.
Other seats up for grab in Priceville include newcomers Patrick Banks and Ashley W. England vying for the Place 1 seat being vacated by Lubisco.
Seeking the Place 2 seat are incumbent Charles Black and Jason “Bubba" Thrash. Melvin Duran III, the mayor’s son, will face off with incumbent Jerry Welch for Place 3. Incumbent Tommy Perry will be running against Chris Cartee and Harry Woodard for Place 4.
Patrick Dean, Jesse Hockett and incumbent Donald Keith Livingston are running in Place 5.
In Hartselle, Mayor Randy Garrison is headed for four more years with no challengers, but two council seats are being contested. In Place 4, Travis Smith is challenging incumbent Virginia Alexander. In Place 5, Ken Doss, Brandon McMurry and Bryan Smith are vying for the open seat.
In the Hartselle school board race, Monty M. Vest is challenging Place 1 incumbent Amy Pace and John Griffith is attempting to unseat Daxton Maze in Place 4. Incumbents Randy Sparkman (Place 2), James L. Loy (Place 3) and Venita Jones (Place 5) are returning to the board unchallenged.
No elections are needed for Falkville or Somerville.
Falkville’s Mayor Ken Winkles will return for four more years as will three councilmen. David Carroll will be a new face on the council in Place 5.
In Somerville, incumbent Mayor Darren Tucker has no challengers for his job and four incumbents will return to the council. Josh Melson, a new candidate, is uncontested in Place 1 after incumbent Sheena Dugger did not seek reelection.
In Lawrence County, Linda Peebles, 59, an International Paper retiree and lifelong Lawrence County resident, will be the next mayor of historic Courtland, which has been struggling financially in the past decade. She has no opposition after incumbent Mayor Clarence Logston decided earlier this week he would not run for reelection.
“I want to give back to my community, and I thought one of the best ways would be to run for political office,” Peebles said. “I have the time and love and dedication for this town and its people. I will work to see it grow and the expansion of the industrial park and downtown area.”
Courtland won’t have a municipal election as no candidate is challenged. New faces on the council will be Tim Watts in District 2 and Lee Hitt in District 4.
In Moulton, first-term Mayor Roger Weatherwax is hoping to lasso a second term but must defeat businessman Chris Terry to do so. Two long-term council members, Joyce Jeffreys and Brent White, find themselves in battles to keep their positions. District 1 Councilwoman Jeffreys is challenged by Danny Morris, and District 5 Councilman White will have to hold off Pamela K. Moser to retain his spot at City Hall.
In Town Creek, where there were no contested races four years ago, five of the six positions are contested.
Mike Parker is seeking his fourth term as mayor and is challenged by first-time candidate Lee Bradford, son of District 4 Councilman Robert Bradford. Arnold Ridgeway is challenging Robert Bradford for his seat.
In District 1, incumbent Aaron Goode will face off against Debra Brown. District 2 incumbent Charles Agee is challenged by Dan Green.
District 3 incumbent Doug Russell is up against challenger Johnathan Sherrill. District 5 councilman David Letson has no challengers.
In North Courtland, former councilman Everette Mayes is challenging first-term Mayor Riely Evans Sr. Council Place 2 has incumbent Ernestine Martin up against Shirley Mayes and Jeffery Steward.
In Hillsboro, longtime Mayor Charles Owens is challenged by Scottie Bolden.
Athens
Incumbent Mayor Ronnie Marks, 75, is seeking to return to the position in Athens, but he will be challenged by Russell Johnson, 58, the president of the Athens City school board, who retired last year from SAIC as the vice president of the Software Applications Directorate; Brian Terry, 52, the design drafting instructor and assistant principal at Limestone County Career Technical Center; and Mark Wilson, 60, who hauls scrap iron and grows and sells vegetables.
Dana Sims Henry and Marcia Day have qualified for the Athens City Council District 4 position, which was left vacant when Joseph Cannon took over as Limestone County’s license commissioner in October.
Also qualifying were three incumbent council members: District 1 Councilman Chris Seibert, District 2 Councilman Harold Wales, District 3 Councilman and current council President Frank Travis; and District 5 Councilman Wayne Harper.
