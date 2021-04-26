The eastbound lane of Eighth Street Southwest will be rerouted near the Aquadome Recreation Center on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to allow for utility work.
Decatur Utilities is replacing a utility pole along Eighth, just east of Fifth Avenue Southwest. The eastbound lane of Eighth will be rerouted into the middle turn lane, DU said.
