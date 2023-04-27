Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey last week ousted the state’s director of early childhood education in what may be the dumbest skirmish yet in the “war on woke.”
Barbara Cooper had been head of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education until Ivey decided a training manual the department was using needed to be denounced and removed.
“The education of Alabama’s children is my top priority as governor, and there is absolutely no room to distract or take away from this mission. Let me be crystal clear: Woke concepts that have zero to do with a proper education and that are divisive at the core have no place in Alabama classrooms at any age level, let alone with our youngest learners,” Ivey said in a statement explaining Cooper’s forced departure.
To be clear: The book was not used in classrooms, but was a training manual for instructors, and it was not part of the students’ curriculum. The Associated Press, which obtained a copy of the manual, highlighted the sections that set off Ivey’s woke detector:
“Early childhood programs also serve and welcome families that represent many compositions. Children from all families (e.g., single parent, grandparent-led, foster, LGBTQIA+) need to hear and see messages that promote equality, dignity, and worth,” the book states.
Furthermore, The AP reports, “The section on structural racism states that ‘systemic and structural racism ... has permeated every institution and system through policies and practices that position people of color in oppressive, repressive, and menial positions. The early education system is not immune to these forces.’ It says preschool is one place where children ‘begin to see how they are represented in society’ and that the classroom should be a place of ‘affirmation and healing.’”
Ivey called on Cooper to “send a memo to disavow this book and to immediately discontinue its use,” according to the governor’s office. The office did not say how Cooper responded, but Ivey was evidently unsatisfied and decided to replace Cooper.
One need not agree with all or even any aspect of “woke ideology” — a catchall term that includes everything from genuinely troubling ideas like treating one’s race as a kind of secularized original sin, to things conservatives just plain don’t like — to see this as an overreaction. It’s all over two passages in an 881-page manual.
As head of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, Cooper oversaw the state’s pre-K program, which Ivey has held up as a model for the nation while applauding the department for its work in implementing it.
One could draw several conclusions from this. One might conclude, for example, that a couple of “woke” passages in a teacher manual don’t really amount to much when it comes to the students and the final product. Or one might conclude that the achievements of Alabama’s First Class Pre-K have been oversold. But we don’t expect Ivey to suddenly turn around and denounce the program she has long praised, so we suspect, in her heart of hearts, Ivey doesn’t really think the manual amounts to much at all.
So, why the fight? Why the controversy? Ivey is term limited. She cannot run for reelection and has no prospects at the end of her term beyond retirement.
Maybe the best explanation is simply it’s in the air. Reacting to and overreacting to “woke” is now the Republican brand. Thus, lawmakers are trying to outlaw the teaching of “divisive concepts” in schools, when most of history is divisive concepts. (Attend a gathering of professional historians and you’ll see.)
This seems much ado about nothing. But the woman who has overseen some of Alabama’s early education success is out of a job nonetheless.
