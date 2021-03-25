• Maggie Blagburn of Athens (chancellor's list), Carla Bradford of Decatur (provost's list) and William Weaver of Lacey's Spring (provost's list) were Troy University students named to honors lists for Term 3 of the 2020-21 academic year. Term 3 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with students outside of Alabama and online.
— R. Sirvell Carter
