• The following Decatur residents were named to Berea College's fall dean's list: Eduardo Alvarez-Esparza, Lizbeth Jimenez, Malena Leon Hidalgo, Ana Martinez-Mendoza, Sreysros Meng and Martha Salinas Velasquez.
• The following local residents were named to the University of Mississippi chancellor's honor roll for the fall semester:
Athens: Madison Claire Quick, Callie Grace Horne, Anne Stephens Calatrello;
Danville: Avery Fowler Bowman;
Decatur: Bailey Brown Burleson;
Hartselle: Elizabeth Glenn McCutcheon, Emeri Rose Nosal;
Harvest: Ameleigh Brooke Bippen;
Lacey's Spring: Brigitte Leila Reed.
• Lida Orr of Decatur was named to the dean’s list at Furman University in Greenville, S.C., for the fall semester. A junior majoring in accounting, Orr is a 2018 graduate of Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, a Fellow of the Shucker Leadership Institute at Furman, and is a Bell Tower Scholarship recipient at Furman.
— R. Sirvell Carter
