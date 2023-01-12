• The following local students were named to Troy University's Provost's List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2022-23 academic year:
Athens: Jamie Adams, Cameron Tribble, Brielle Young
Decatur: Tyler Cappi, Carolina Duque Salazar, Mary Pistorius, Anna Richards
Eva: Hannah Yarbrough
Hartselle: Mary Adams, Katherine Evans, Allie Lanier
Somerville: Lucus Parker
The Fall Semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
• The following local residents were named to Wallace State Community College's president’s list and dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester:
President’s List
Athens: Chloe Beth Hopkins, Kirstyn Grace Lowe, Emily Simon,Katie Marie Simon, Lilly Catherine Stanford
Danville: Caylee A. Brown
Decatur: Katrina Elizabeth Rotermund, Mallie Katherine Sharp, Ethan Calhoun Shelton
Elkmont: Cassidy Alexis Ridgeway
Eva: Brayden Luke Myres
Falkville: Brandon Bryce Bryan, Michael Thomas Foust, Grayton Green, Jesse Clarence McCutcheon, Caleb Nathaniel Sharpe
Hartselle: Bradley Burden, Matthew Kyle Fetner, Jordan Elizabeth Heaps, Victoria Elizabeth Hughes, Brennen Kaleb Jones, Jordan Nicole Pepper, Kirsten Ann Sellers, Xander Kain Waddell, Kaiya Jordan Weida Butler
Lacey's Spring: Madeleine Grace Large
Lester: Faith Katherine Craig
Moulton: Lillyanna Nichole Cartee
Somerville: Hannah Elizabeth Clark
Trinity: Bayley Kay Waters
Dean’s List
Athens: Alexis Diane Collins, Madison Leigh Gail, Braeden Tobias Harrison, Jalynne Eunique Koger, Stacey Elizabeth Ronzetti
Courtland: Jessica Nicole Dawkins
Danville: Austin Joseph Johnson, Mararee T. Proctor, Reese Waldrep, Andrew James Willingham
Eva: Nicholas Aaron Benefield, Austin McClain Childers Bentley, Abbagail M. Brown, Rebecca Kaye Cloer, Keaton Nathaniel Cryer, Anna Rose Frost, Hannah Gourley, Brayden Morris Nelson, Chloe E. Shadden, Gracie Vest
Falkville: Julie Elizabeth Beavers, Kendall Sheree Harbison, Kathryn McConnell, Nathanael James McCutcheon, Kameryn Hope Scales, Alexia Nicole Shadix
Hartselle: Alyssa Marie Berry, Halie E. Carroll, Emma Clare Ferguson, Sierra M. Free, Hudson Drake Harden, Jamie Michelle Norris, Brooklyn Mackynsie Robinson, Peyton F. Thompson, Lisa Ann Wesby Lindley
Hayden: Lani Alyssa Adams, Sierrah Madison Bohlmann, Allie Grace Bryant, Kaley Jordan Cates, Isabel Chavez, Kylie H. Everett, Benjamin Allen Fuller, Javan Bryce Garner, Tess Victoria Hammond, Gabrielle Marie Henry, Adam Hernandez, Ryan Chase Jordan, Jesse Katelyn Martin, Nancy Hardage North, Haley A. Rawls, Keith Richardson, Megan Nicole Stephens, Krissy Callahan Whisenant
Lacey's Spring: Anna Brooke Ridgeway
Moulton: Anna Clare Hutto, Josie Marie Montgomery
Somerville: Aulden Adams, Christina Nicole Alexander, Natalie Jane Johnson, Jason Lee Scarborough, Abigail Elisabeth Watkins
• Jennifer Rhodes of Hartselle, a Theatre Studies major, was named to Maryville College's dean's list.
• Jonathan Key of Decatur has been named to the President's Honor Roll at the University of North Georgia (UNG) for achieving a 4.0 GPA during fall 2022.
— R. Sirvell Carter
