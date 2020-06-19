• The following local residents graduated from Troy University during the spring semester and Term 4. The spring semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Athens: Anna Blagburn (undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services), Drake Collins (undergraduate degree from the College of Education), Rebecca Fleming (undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences), Tiara Grigsby (undergraduate degree from the College of Education), Taylor Randolph (undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts)
Decatur: Kiara Boler (graduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services), Raece Flynt (graduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services), Caroline Berry (undergraduate degree from the College of Education), Jon Richards (undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences), Amanda St. John (undergraduate degree from the College of Education)
Moulton: Logan Wetzel (undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences)
Trinity: Austin Berzett (graduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences)
• Trinity native Shavonne Danielle Cater, A 2012 Decatur High School graduate, was among the Pharm.D. graduates at Auburn University. Cater is the daughter of Stevie and Sharon Cater. Previously, she completed a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical sciences and a Bachelor of Arts degree in public administration from Auburn in 2016.
• The following local residents were named to Freed-Hardeman's spring president's and dean's lists. Full-time students who achieve a 3.40 GPA are named to the dean's list. To be on the president's list, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 GPA.
Decatur: Emma Garrett (nursing major) is on the dean's list; Laiken Page (marketing major) is on the president's list; Christopher Pressnell (history and education secondary major) is on the dean's list.
Moulton: Samuel Montgomery (criminal justice major) is on the dean's list.
Somerville: Caleb Dunaway (communications public relations major) is on the dean's list.
Town Creek: Katya Rutherford (social work major) is on the dean's list.
• Lillian Reeves of Moulton was named to the spring president's list at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the president's list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
• The following local residents were inducted into Huntingdon College honor societies during the spring semester.
Decatur: Peyton Dean (Alpha Beta, Order of Omega)
Moulton: Dylan Powell (Omicron Delta Kappa, Sigma Beta Delta 2020)
• Justin Williams of Elkmont was named to Northwest Mississippi Community College's president's list for the spring semester. The president's list includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.75 or better average in a four-point system.
• The following Decatur residents were named to honors lists at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. To qualify for the presidential honors list, undergraduate students must register and complete at least 12 semester hours of credit and have a 4.0 GPA for the term. To qualify for the dean’s list, undergraduate students must register and complete at least 12 semester hours of credit and have a 3.6 to 3.9 GPA on a 4.0 scale for the term.
Alexander R. Cox (dean's list), Anna Carpenter Harris (presidential honors), Ashlee K. Quinn (dean's list), Ashton M. Davis (presidential honors), Atharva K. Vyawahare (presidential honors), Emma Elizabeth Haynes (dean's list), Erin N. Wiley (presidential honors), Hanna J. Royer (presidential honors), Holden H. Kincaid (dean's list), Jamilah L. Constantine (dean's list), Jared S. Abeyta (dean's list), Jessica M. Mcquary (dean's list), Kayla D. Filyaw (presidential honors), Lilly Marcell Peete (presidential honors), Madeline C. Joiner (presidential honors), Manuel M. Rocha (presidential honors), Margaret L. Petersen (presidential honors), Maria G. Jimenez (dean's list), Maya L. McCaskey (presidential honors), Nathaniel C. Henderson (dean's list), Olivia Ann Gabel (dean's list), Rexalond L. Jarman (dean's list), Ryan B. Jones (dean's list), Saisha Awasthi (dean's list), Shemiah C. Greene (presidential honors), Sidney J. Brantley (presidential honors), Skylar Rain Summers (presidential honors), Steven Vo (presidential honors), Suki Chen (presidential honors), Susan O. Floyd (dean's list), Susan C. King (dean's list).
• The following local residents were named to the Jacksonvlle State University president's and dean's lists for the spring semester.
Ardmore: Chloe Collins, Abbey Breland
Athens: Arcadia Lopez, Luke Haymon, Lauryn Cochran, Maria Casil, Tyler Pressnell, Devin Simmons, Reagan McKelvey
Danville: Haley Miller
Decatur: Mitchell Bryant, Adam Rodriguez, Manoj Sharma, Hailey Lee, Cordale Parker, Kate Johnson, Margaret Borths, Caroline Jones
Elkmont: Jayne Anderson
Eva: Isaac Cagle
Falkville: Makenzie Hill
Hartselle: Emma Lang, Madeline Zanda, Zeth Malcom, Rachel Veal, Kayla Sartin, Jeremiah Rhodes
Lacey's Spring: Alexandra Brown, Kevin Chandler
Moulton: Marlow Harrison
Somerville: Tori Johnson
Town Creek: Stinson Harrison
• Jackson Paul Locklear of Danville (College of Architecture Design and Construction) was named to Auburn University's dean's list during the spring semester.
• Andrew Wynn of Athens was recently named to the president's list at Kennesaw State University. To be named to the president's list each student must have satisfactorily completed at least 9 semester hours with a term GPA of 4.0.
— R. Sirvell Carter
