• The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi:
Ardmore: Jonathon Vinson (University of North Alabama)
Athens: Riley Duncan (University of North Alabama), Hannah Kilpatrick (University of North Alabama), Celia Malone (University of North Alabama)
Decatur: Schyler B. Burney (University of Mississippi)
Trinity: Candice Blackwood (University of North Alabama), Lindsay Goodwin (University of North Alabama), Dylan Wrenn (University of North Alabama)
Hartselle: Taylor Garrison (University of North Alabama), Emeri Rose Nosal (University of Mississippi)
Moulton: Jenny Jett (University of North Alabama), Jordan Jett (University of North Alabama), Katherine McCreless (University of North Alabama)
• The following local residents were recognized for student leadership at Huntingdon College:
Dylan Powell of Moulton (Huntingdon College Ambassador), Abigail Cook of Moulton (Freshman Leadership Initiative Participant), Jaime Gutierrez of Athens (Freshman Leadership Initiative Participant, Presidential Fellow), Jimmy Schomburg of Decatur (Freshman Leadership Initiative Participant, Presidential Fellow), Peyton Dean of Athens (Senator/Student Government Association)
• Caleb Matthews, a freshman Premed/Predent major from Athens, was named to Bob Jones University's spring 2021 President's List.
— R. Sirvell Carter
