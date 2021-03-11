• The following local residents were named to Wallace State Community College's president’s and dean’s lists for the fall 2020 semester.

President’s List

Ardmore: Shayla Brewer

Athens: Slaton Black, Mackenzie Davis, Katie Harris, Chaela Redd, Hannah Wilson

Danville: Benjamin Godbee, Cara Jewellson

Decatur: Sean Perejda

Eva: Nicholas Benefield, Amy Bogle

Falkville: Cutter Green, Kaitlin Harding, Emily Knighten, Nathaniel MacDonald, Courtney Pepper, Kiya Steele, Amy Ward

Hartselle: Roy Anderson, Sarah Bozeman, Amber Davis, Abbie Drake, Faith Harrison, Makayla Henderson, Gabrielle Legg, Dee McCormick, Caitlyn Robinson, Shelley Rowland, Hannah Watson, Brock White, Alexis Williams

Moulton: Ally Amerson, Macy Montgomery, Daniel Terry

Somerville: Audrey Cedillo, Jason Scarborough

Town Creek: Rebecca Richardson

Valhermoso Springs: Lauren Davis

Dean’s List

Ardmore: Jennifer McJunkins

Athens: Karla Hildebrand, Mary Johnston, Jalynne Koger, Emrey-Rae McGill

Danville: Kheala Beck, Murl Sims

Decatur: Ashley Clem, Peyton Graham, Michael Matthews, Kele Nelson, Rebecca Rotermund, Kalyn Stackhouse, Trey Summers, Parker Voss

Eva: Taylor Dudley, Chloe Hempfling, Nathan Petersen, Madison Smith, Rachel Wilson

Falkville: Victoria Braswell, Kelsey Crow, Hunter Demonia, Ravyn Gilstrap, Alexander Hamilton, Dallas Ohsner, April Turner, Preston Williams, Abbie Yancy

Hartselle: Madison Anderson, Sharon Berrong, Emily Drake, Maggie Drummond, Tiffany Gulley, Allison Mayfield, Brianna Rose, Brynna Stepp

Laceys Spring: Kelsey Borden, Ethan Collins, Jesse McMinnis

Moulton: Maggie Graham, Hood, Kristyn Letson, Katelyn Owens, Christian Terry, Lori Terry, Kayla Cannady

Somerville: Olivia Estes, Kassidey-Ann Holcombe, Kaleb Thorn

Trinity: Kalli Cartee

• Jason Terry of Decatur has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

• Lillian Reeves of Moulton was named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Georgia State University.

• Riley Carey Fox of Decatur was named to the University of Iowa's dean's list for the 2020 fall semester. Carey Fox is a student in the Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Music.

• The following local residents were named to Freed-Hardeman University's president's and dean's lists for the 2020 fall semester.

President's List

Decatur: Christopher Pressnell, senior history and education secondary and education secondary major

Trinity: Anna Barker, freshman undeclared major

Dean's List

Ardmore: Asa Morgan, freshman undeclared major

Decatur: Emma Garrett, sophomore biochemistry major

Somerville: Caleb Dunaway, senior communications public relations major

Town Creek: Katya Rutherford, junior social work major

• Caleb Dunaway of Somerville (Bachelor of Arts in Communications Public Relations) and Cade Pressnell of Decatur (Bachelor of Arts in History and in Education Secondary) graduated from Freed-Hardeman University during fall 2020 commencement.

• Juliana Elizabeth Hudry of Decatur received a nomination to the U.S. Military Academy. She is the daughter of Twila and Wayne Hudry and currently attends Decatur Heritage Christian Academy.  

• Decatur resident Ella Witt, a Northeastern University student majoring in journalism/political science, was recently named to the University's dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.

• Tiffany Stringer of Athens was a fall 2020 Columbia State Community College graduate. Stringer graduated in December with an Associate of Science Degree in Tennessee Transfer Pathway Accounting.

• Sophie Glover of Athens (junior accounting major) and Gracie Hamlett, of Falkville (sophomore elementary education major) were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Harding University.

• Halle Durand of Athens was named to Adelphi University's fall 2020 dean's list.

• Ithaca College student Carter Crane of Decatur was named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.

•  Camden Mulkey of Decatur was named to the fall 2020 Georgia Southern University president's list.

— R. Sirvell Carter

