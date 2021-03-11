• The following local residents were named to Wallace State Community College's president’s and dean’s lists for the fall 2020 semester.
President’s List
Ardmore: Shayla Brewer
Athens: Slaton Black, Mackenzie Davis, Katie Harris, Chaela Redd, Hannah Wilson
Danville: Benjamin Godbee, Cara Jewellson
Decatur: Sean Perejda
Eva: Nicholas Benefield, Amy Bogle
Falkville: Cutter Green, Kaitlin Harding, Emily Knighten, Nathaniel MacDonald, Courtney Pepper, Kiya Steele, Amy Ward
Hartselle: Roy Anderson, Sarah Bozeman, Amber Davis, Abbie Drake, Faith Harrison, Makayla Henderson, Gabrielle Legg, Dee McCormick, Caitlyn Robinson, Shelley Rowland, Hannah Watson, Brock White, Alexis Williams
Moulton: Ally Amerson, Macy Montgomery, Daniel Terry
Somerville: Audrey Cedillo, Jason Scarborough
Town Creek: Rebecca Richardson
Valhermoso Springs: Lauren Davis
Dean’s List
Ardmore: Jennifer McJunkins
Athens: Karla Hildebrand, Mary Johnston, Jalynne Koger, Emrey-Rae McGill
Danville: Kheala Beck, Murl Sims
Decatur: Ashley Clem, Peyton Graham, Michael Matthews, Kele Nelson, Rebecca Rotermund, Kalyn Stackhouse, Trey Summers, Parker Voss
Eva: Taylor Dudley, Chloe Hempfling, Nathan Petersen, Madison Smith, Rachel Wilson
Falkville: Victoria Braswell, Kelsey Crow, Hunter Demonia, Ravyn Gilstrap, Alexander Hamilton, Dallas Ohsner, April Turner, Preston Williams, Abbie Yancy
Hartselle: Madison Anderson, Sharon Berrong, Emily Drake, Maggie Drummond, Tiffany Gulley, Allison Mayfield, Brianna Rose, Brynna Stepp
Laceys Spring: Kelsey Borden, Ethan Collins, Jesse McMinnis
Moulton: Maggie Graham, Hood, Kristyn Letson, Katelyn Owens, Christian Terry, Lori Terry, Kayla Cannady
Somerville: Olivia Estes, Kassidey-Ann Holcombe, Kaleb Thorn
Trinity: Kalli Cartee
• Jason Terry of Decatur has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
• Lillian Reeves of Moulton was named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Georgia State University.
• Riley Carey Fox of Decatur was named to the University of Iowa's dean's list for the 2020 fall semester. Carey Fox is a student in the Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Music.
• The following local residents were named to Freed-Hardeman University's president's and dean's lists for the 2020 fall semester.
President's List
Decatur: Christopher Pressnell, senior history and education secondary and education secondary major
Trinity: Anna Barker, freshman undeclared major
Dean's List
Ardmore: Asa Morgan, freshman undeclared major
Decatur: Emma Garrett, sophomore biochemistry major
Somerville: Caleb Dunaway, senior communications public relations major
Town Creek: Katya Rutherford, junior social work major
• Caleb Dunaway of Somerville (Bachelor of Arts in Communications Public Relations) and Cade Pressnell of Decatur (Bachelor of Arts in History and in Education Secondary) graduated from Freed-Hardeman University during fall 2020 commencement.
• Juliana Elizabeth Hudry of Decatur received a nomination to the U.S. Military Academy. She is the daughter of Twila and Wayne Hudry and currently attends Decatur Heritage Christian Academy.
• Decatur resident Ella Witt, a Northeastern University student majoring in journalism/political science, was recently named to the University's dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.
• Tiffany Stringer of Athens was a fall 2020 Columbia State Community College graduate. Stringer graduated in December with an Associate of Science Degree in Tennessee Transfer Pathway Accounting.
• Sophie Glover of Athens (junior accounting major) and Gracie Hamlett, of Falkville (sophomore elementary education major) were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Harding University.
• Halle Durand of Athens was named to Adelphi University's fall 2020 dean's list.
• Ithaca College student Carter Crane of Decatur was named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.
• Camden Mulkey of Decatur was named to the fall 2020 Georgia Southern University president's list.
— R. Sirvell Carter
