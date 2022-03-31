• Katherine Carraway of Moulton, who attends Columbia College of Columbia University, was named to the fall 2021 dean's list.
• Jabiah Ragland of Athens was named to the provost's list at Troy University for Term 3 of the 2021-22 academic year. Kristina Beard of Decatur, Emma Schroer of Trinity and Danielle Estrada of Hartselle were named to the chancellor's list.
— R. Sirvell Carter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.