• The following local residents were named to the dean's and president's lists at The University of Alabama during the spring semester.
Ardmore: Savannah Bullard (president's list), Hannah Ford (president's list), Jaxon Bannister (president's list)
Athens: Sydney Ballew (presidents list), Emma Cole (president's list), Ivana Maclin (dean's list), Ryan Meeks (dean's list), Jonathan Noel (president's list), Easton Reece (president's list), Mitchell Shelly (dean's list), Miles Smith (president's list), Johnny Benson (president's list), Caleb Carroll (president's list), Kendall Davenport (president's list), Griffin Holt (president's list), Haleigh Lankster (president's list), Avery McCutcheon (dean's list), Michael Pasqualotto (dean's list), Michael Renfroe (president's list), Mallory Underwood (president's list), Vivienne Allen (president's list), Brooklyn Berthiaume (president's list), Dakota Cox (president's list), Sydney Fussell (dean's list), Emily Moss (dean's list), Sierra Napoleon (president's list), Emma Preston (dean's list), Presley Baggett (dean's list), Allison Underwood (dean's list), Brannon Morson (dean's list), Jasmine Adkins (dean's list), Bryant Barkley (dean's list), Audrey Bumpus (president's list), Tyler Fredrick (dean's list), Sophie Greenhaw (president's list), Allie Johnson (dean's list), Ryan Jones (president's list), Autumn MacNeil (president's list), Ashlynn McMahan (dean's list), Olivia Mccurry (dean's list), Haley Morgan (president's list), David Patterson (dean's list), Summer Perry of Athens (dean's list), Erin Powers (president's list), Jenny Renfroe (president's list), Kennedi Shoulders (dean's list), Braden Tuten of Athens (president's list), Lauren Vianco (dean's list), Nicholas Wachtel (dean's list), Tyler Williams (dean's list)
Danville: Cassie Liles (dean's list), Samuel Briddick (president's list), Carson Owens (president's list), Kaylee Roche (president's list)
Decatur: Abdul Rahman Barrie (president's list), Benjamin Cooper (dean's list), Magdalene Cushing (president's list), Courtney Lowery (president's list), Peyton Manthey (dean's list), Rachel Poovey (president's list), Alysa Sexton (president's list), Jing Teng (president's list), Lauren Tucker (president's list), Andie Wall (president's list), Victoria Waters (president's list), Anna Nix (president's list), Mary Beggs (dean's list), Noah Burroughs (dean's list), Charles Cushing (dean's list), Hali Echols (dean's list), Andrew Engle (president's list), Sydney Glasgow (president's list), Elizabeth Greenwell (president's list), Emily Hunt (dean's list), Alec Marks (dean's list), Emily Moye (president's list), Benjamin Peete (president's list), Abigail Tubbs (dean's list), Anna-Quinn Weaver (dean's list), Hillary Strong (dean's list), Katherine Ambrose (dean's list), Lynn Buckner (president's list), Ann Chappell (president's list), Aliayah Coleman (president's list), Jacob Crews (dean's list), Jordan Eady (president's list), Grace Fuller (dean's list), Caroline Gregory (president's list), Isabella Harris (president's list), Grant Higdon (dean's list), James Howell (president's list), Samuel Jones (dean's list), Taylor Kennedy (dean's list), Karsyn Lemley (president's list), Tyler Littlejohn (dean's list), Trenton Mcadams (president's list), Walker Pritchett (dean's list), Lauren Vermeire (dean's list), Lucy Weirich (president's list), Marie Winchester (president's list), Blake Bragwell (dean's list), Mary DeCurtins (president's list), Bailey Founds (dean's list), Victoria Frost (president's list), Reagan Gowen (president's list), Slaten Hamilton (dean's list), Mary Helms (president's list), Jayla Horne (dean's list), Misty Lemmond (president's list), Mishay Long (dean's list), Joseph May (president's list), Joshua May (president's list), Justin McCleskey (president's list), Melvin McDaniel (president's list), David Mueller (president's list), Karli Patterson (dean's list), Omar Pointer (president's list), Kelsey Self (dean's list), Jesstina Simpson (dean's list), Julia Sturges (president's list), Fleming Troup (dean's list)
Elkmont: Ryan Jobman (president's list), Travis Riggs (dean's list), Taylor Brewer (dean's list), Tabitha Williams (dean's list), Ellen Davis (president's list), Kailynn Pressnell (president's list), Tanner Eaves (dean's list), Kenneth Wilhelm (dean's list)
Eva: Audrey Woodruff (president's list), John Woodruff (president's list)
Falkville: Jarett Anders (president's list), Emily Mickelson (president's list)
Hartselle: Seth Ballew (president's list), Austin Blackmon (president's list), Holly Blankenship (president's list), Olivia Godsey (president's list), Jaxon Peebles (dean's list), Virginia Rieger (president's list), Heather Grimes (dean's list), Aubree Cuip (dean's list), Riley Williamson (dean's list), Liam Davis (president's list), Ethan Ellis (dean's list), Paige Garner (president's list), Brett Hall (dean's list), Kaley Loyd (dean's list), Makenzie Parker (president's list), Logan Sparkman (dean's list), Joshua Speed (president's list), Davis Bates (president's list), Kristen Beasley (president's list), Hannah Bevis (president's list), Caleb Dingbaum (dean's list), James Garner (president's list), Jacob Garrison (president's list), Robert Godsey (dean's list), Jordan Hale of Hartselle (dean's list), Arianna Jackson (president's list), Ashton Johnson (president's list), Challie Johnson (dean's list), Sierra Keith (president's list), Thomas McCleskey (president's list), Peyton Owens (dean's list), Eric Rabadan (dean's list), Trevor Southers (president's list), Bentley Watson (dean's list)
Hillsboro: Haley Hutto (dean's list), Sarah Sawyer (president's list), Kristian Barrett (dean's list)
Lacey's Spring: Molly Reese (dean's list), Morgan Wurster (president's list), Anthony Filoromo (president's list), Mason Moffett (dean's list), Avalee Bean (president's list)
Lester: Reilly Hooie (president's list)
Moulton: Anna Louallen (president's list), Lillie Mccullough (dean's list), Alexandria Shelton (dean's list), Matthew Cooper (dean's list), Chase Ligon (president's list), Ashley Terry (dean's list), Emma Givens (president's list), Maggie Ray (president's list)
Mount Hope: April Campbell (dean's list), Jordan Alexander (dean's list)
Somerville: Jessica White (president's list), Ashleigh-Marie Abercrombie (president's list), Shaina Mcgee (dean's list), Joseph Thompson (dean's list)
Town Creek: Rebecca Hennigan (president's list), Dalton Counts (president's list), Jordan Yarbrough (president's list)
Trinity: Allyson James (president's list), William Braidfoot (dean's list), Hailey Beard (president's list), Chandler James (president's list)
Valhermoso Springs: Cameron Handley (dean's list)
• Angelo State University student-athlete Camron Reedus of Decatur has been named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll for the spring semester.
• Jeanie Pharis of Decatur graduated with a Master of Science in Fire & Emergency Management Administration from Oklahoma State University following the spring semester.
• Matthew Janzig of Hartselle graduated from University of Dubuque with a Bachelor of Science.
— R. Sirvell Carter
